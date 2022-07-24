Travellers warned of third day of delays at Dover and Eurotunnel

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Holidaymakers and hauliers are being warned of another day of disruption at the Port of Dover and the Channel Tunnel after two days of gridlock.

On Saturday, travellers faced seven-hour queues to cross the Channel.

Overnight, some reported sleeping in cars on the road as the approach to the Eurotunnel remained gridlocked.

In Dover, cars were facing 15-minute queues on Sunday to reach border checks, P&O Ferries said. French and UK officials have clashed over the delays.

Traffic jams as families try to get to the ferry terminal on the first weekend of the school summer holidays in Dover, Britain. The Port of Dover Authority has declared a ‘critical inciden’ and has advised passengers to allow up to six hours to clear all security checks as the staffing of the French Border Control in Dover is declared by the Authority as ‘woefully inadequate’. EPA-EFE/STUART BROCK

The UK government said French authorities had failed to find enough border staff to check passports at Dover, demanding they resolve the “terrible situation”.

But French Transport Minister Clement Beaune hit back, saying France was not responsible for the additional border checks brought on by Brexit.

The Kent Resilience Forum, which coordinates the county’s emergency planning, predicts Sunday will be another challenging day, with delays and disruption for both holidaymakers and hauliers.

The Port of Dover is expected to be busy with 6,500 cars due to make the crossing, although that figure is down from 10,000 cars on Saturday.

Port officials and Eurotunnel have been working through the night to begin clearing the backlog of 1,500 lorries parked on the M20.

Natalie Chapman, from haulier group Logistics UK, said some lorry drivers had waited to cross the Channel for “well over 18 hours” in queues with no toilet facilities.

Read more via BBC