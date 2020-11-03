Tribute to Gigi Proietti

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
A photo of the Italian actor, comedian and musician, Gigi Proietti was projected on a number of buildings in Rome.
Much-loved Italian cinema and theatre actor Gigi Proietti passed away on Monday.
Proietti had been admitted to hospital a few days ago and passed away after suffering a major heart attack. One of his most memorable works is the film Febbre da Cavallo, an Italian cinema classic in which he gives a hilarious portrayal of a luckless gambling addict.
Although best-known for his comedy work, the Rome native was also highly cultured and, among other things, he was the director of the Globe Theatre, a reconstruction of Shakespeare’s theatre in the Italian capital.