Tribute to Gigi Proietti

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A photo of the Italian actor, comedian and musician, Gigi Proietti was projected on a number of buildings in Rome.

Much-loved Italian cinema and theatre actor Gigi Proietti passed away on Monday.

Proietti had been admitted to hospital a few days ago and passed away after suffering a major heart attack. One of his most memorable works is the film Febbre da Cavallo, an Italian cinema classic in which he gives a hilarious portrayal of a luckless gambling addict.

Although best-known for his comedy work, the Rome native was also highly cultured and, among other things, he was the director of the Globe Theatre, a reconstruction of Shakespeare’s theatre in the Italian capital.

EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI







Like this: Like Loading...