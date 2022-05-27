Tributes pour in after death of actor Ray Liotta

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Hollywood tributes are pouring in for Ray Liotta, the distinctive “Goodfellas” actor who died suddenly at 67 years old. The actor was in the Dominican Republic at the time of his death shooting the movie “Dangerous Waters.” Liotta went to sleep and never woke up, the actor’s publicist confirmed.

“Goodfellas” director Martin Scorsese remembered the actor in a statement, “I’m absolutely shocked and devastated by the sudden, unexpected death of Ray Liotta. He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor. Playing Henry Hill in ‘Good Fellas’ was a tall order, because the character had so many different facets, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot. He absolutely amazed me, and I’ll always be proud of the work we did together on that picture. My heart goes out to his loved ones, and it aches for his loss, way too early.”

(FILE) – US actor Ray Liotta poses for the photographers after he unveiled his cabin sign as a tribute for his career along the Promenade des Planches during the 40th annual Deauville American Film Festival, in Deauville, France, 09 September 2014. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Liotta is forever known for his performance as mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas.” His other well-regarded roles include playing Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams.”

His “Field of Dreams” co-star Kevin Costner tweeted, “Devastated to hear the news of Ray Liotta’s passing. While he leaves an incredible legacy, he’ll always be ‘Shoeless Joe Jackson’ in my heart. What happened that moment in the film was real. God gave us that stunt. Now God has Ray.”

His “Goodfellas” co-star Robert De Niro shared a statement, writing, “I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too young to have left us. May he Rest in Peace.”

“I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray,” the late actor’s “Goodfellas” co-star Lorraine Bracco wrote on Twitter. “I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is ‘Goodfellas.’ Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

Read more via Variety