Tropical Storm Harold speeds toward Texas, heavy rains expected



Tropical Storm Harold was on Tuesday barreling toward the southern tip of Texas where it threatened to produce damaging winds and heavy downpours that could cause flash flooding and minor structural damage.

The storm, located 155 miles (245 km) east-southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, was packing 45 miles per hour winds as it moved northwest at 18 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory at 5 a.m. EST.

The storm was expected to move inland over south Texas late Tuesday and produce 3 to 5 inches (7-12 cm) of rain in many parts of the area, the center said.Harold put some 1.3 million people in Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley under a tropical storm warning.

“Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage,” the National Weather Service said in its forecast.

In anticipation of the storm, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the deployment of state emergency response resources and an increase in the readiness level of the state’s emergency operations center.

via Reuters

