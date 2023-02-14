Trucks and coaches will need to cut emissions to near zero by 2040 – FT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Trucks and coaches in the EU will be required to cut emissions to near zero by 2040 under new targets to reduce pollution in road transport to be published by the Commission later today.

The Financial Times reveals that according to the new rules, heavy vehicles will have to reduce their emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 and 90 per cent by 2040. City buses will have to be zero emission by 2030.

It is estimated that transport produces a fifth of the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions.

NGO have insisted that these rules are not in line with an EU-wide ban on combustion engines for cars in 2035 that is due to receive its final approval in the European parliament this week.

“This target would pull the plug on the rapid electrification of trucks. The electric car surge will not be repeated [for heavy goods vehicles],” said Fedor Unterlohner, freight manager at the environmental campaign group Transport & Environment.

He added that EU policymakers “need to demand a 2035 deadline for polluting lorries if the last polluting lorries are to be off the road in time for the net zero goal”.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first