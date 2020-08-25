Trump casts doubts on fairness of November election

Reading Time: < 1 minute

US President Donald Trump has cast doubts on the November elections, even suggesting that his Democrat opponent may “steal” the poll, in his first official speech since being formally anointed as candidate.

Mr Trump repeated his much-disputed claims that mail-in ballots could lead to voter fraud.

The four-day convention opened at a critical juncture for Trump, 74, who trails Biden, 77 in national opinion polls during a pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 176,000 Americans and sent millions of people into unemployment.

In a largely virtual event, Trump has focused on a “law and order” response to widespread protests following the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, and he has pushed schools and businesses to reopen despite the pandemic. Both messages represent the campaign’s effort to win back suburban voters, especially women, who have abandoned the Republican Party in droves during the Trump era.

Read more via BBC.

