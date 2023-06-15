Trump raises $7 million for 2024 campaign since federal indictment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former President Donald Trump‘s 2024 White House campaign said on Wednesday he had raised $7 million since being indicted on federal charges last week, as his message of political persecution continues to resonate with die-hard supporters.

“President Trump Raises Over $6.6 Million and Counting Since Deranged Jack Smith Announced Political Prosecution,” Trump‘s campaign wrote in an email to supporters on Wednesday, referring to the U.S. special counsel investigating him.Over $4.5 million came from digital fundraising while $2.1 million was raised from a donor event on Tuesday at Trump‘s Bedminster Club in New Jersey.A spokesman for Trump, who is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, later emailed Reuters stating that fundraising had passed the bar of $7 million since the indictment was announced on Thursday.In the indictment, Trump was accused of illegally retaining classified government documents after leaving the White House and then conspiring to obstruct a federal probe of the matter.Trump was arraigned on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to all 37 counts in court.

Reuters

