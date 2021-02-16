Trump remains 2024 candidate of choice for most Republicans – survey

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Republicans are still in love with Donald Trump. Despite the inglorious ending to his Presidency, if the 2024 Republican presidential primary were held today, Donald Trump would be the clear favorite to win an absolute majority.

According to a Politico-Morning Consult poll, just under 60% of Republicans said that they wanted Trump to play a prominent role in their party, a staggering increase of 18% on last month’s survey.

54% would back Trump in a primary election, despite thousands of Republicans declaring that they had left the party after the Capitol revolt.

Trump will be 78 in 2024, but can run again after having escaped being barred from office after a 57-43 Senate vote to convict – with seven Republican defections but 10 votes short of the majority needed.

via Guardian

