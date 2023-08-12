Trump swoops into Iowa Fair to scramble DeSantis’ effort to reboot his campaign

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Republican presidential rivals Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis hold competing events in the early nominating state of Iowa on Saturday, at a time when the former president overwhelmingly dominates opinion polls and the Florida governor is scrambling to reset his troubled campaign.

DeSantis, who has had two staff shake-ups in the past three weeks and is sinking in the polls, had long planned to attend the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, a political must for aspiring presidential candidates in the state that kicks off the Republican nominating contest in January.

Trump’s late announcement on Tuesday that he was also going to attend the event on the same day as DeSantis amounted to a political gate-crashing of DeSantis’ appearance, one the Florida governor hopes will kick-start his stalled campaign.

DeSantis is making a high-risk bet that he can halt Trump’s march to the Republican presidential nomination by winning Iowa.Iowa holds the first of the state-by-state Republican nominating contests on Jan. 15.

DeSantis hopes that a win in the Midwestern state will give him valuable momentum against Trump before primaries in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group