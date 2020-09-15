Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
CD eNews, Middle East, USA

Trump willing to sell arms systems to other countries in Middle East

US President Donald Trump said he would be willing to sell other countries in the Middle East the same weapons systems sold to Israel, noting the region’s wealth and saying it would be good for the United States and U.S. jobs.

“They’re very wealthy countries for the most part,” Trump told Fox News in an interview ahead of a signing ceremony at the White House for agreements normalizing relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain later on Tuesday. .

He noted that the UAE wanted to buy some fighter jets, adding: “I personally would have not problem with it. Some people do, they say … maybe they go to war.”
