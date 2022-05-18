Tube strike action announced for Platinum Jubilee weekend

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Strike action has been announced on the London Underground during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, with staff to walk out of two key stations.

Tube staff in the RMT (National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers) union have voted to walk out of Euston and Green Park stations on Friday, 3 June, amid claims of a toxic work environment created by a “bullying manager”.

Strikes will last the entire day and will affect Victoria, Jubilee, and Piccadilly line services at both stations.

The two stations will be key for those attending celebrations near Buckingham Palace, with the capital expecting a huge influx of tourists as Her Majesty celebrates 70 years on the throne.

The union has warned the dispute could be resolved if Transport for London takes action against the manager.

