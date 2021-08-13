Tuchel backs returning Lukaku to have big impact at Chelsea

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Chelsea’s new striker Romelu Lukaku has all the attributes to greatly improve the London club’s attack and bridge the gap to their fellow Premier League title contenders, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

The lethal Belgian completed a 97.5 million pounds ($134.6 million) return to Chelsea on Thursday after two years at Inter Milan where he helped the Italian club to their first Serie A title in 11 years last season.

“We’re very happy to have Romelu back. In terms of personality, speed, power, he can hopefully be an excellent addition,” Tuchel told reporters ahead of Saturday’s opener against Crystal Palace.

“He has the power, the physique to help us. He has the experience and personality to have a huge impact. At the same time he’s a humble guy and a true team player. He cares about Chelsea… we’re happy that he’s our player now.

Reuters