TUI holiday cancellations continue for summer including Spain, Italy and Malta

TUI has cancelled a number of summer holidays including Spain, Italy and Malta, with some cancellations through to November.

The holiday firm already had a number of these cancellations in place until mid-August, but has now extended these through to September and, in some cases, the end of October.

The tour operator has previously said it would not operate holidays to destinations which are on the red list, or require quarantine on arrival.

TUI has said that holidaymakers affected by cancelled holidays can request a full refund, or opt to rebook for a later date or alternative holiday including a booking incentive.

