Tui says Turkey, Greece wildfires not hitting bookings

Wildfires in Turkey and Greece have had little impact on TUI’s holiday bookings to these destinations, the company said.

Tui said it expects reasonably good profitability in the summer due to easing coronavirus travel restrictions.

But the company said it had reduced its summer capacity because of the negative net bookings in the United Kingdom where travel from is still restricted due to the spread of the more infectious coronavirus Delta variant.

“The reduction of the program is exclusively in England,” Chief Executive Fritz Joussen said in a call with reporters.

It said it may raise its capital at some point in the future but that it needed to find the right time to do so.

Photo: Residents watch a wildfire burning in the area of Limni in Evia island, eastern coast of Central Greece EPA-EFE/PANAGIOTIS KOUROS