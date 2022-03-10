TUI tells TUI Russia to stop using its brand name after Ukraine invasion

Reading Time: < 1 minute

March 10 (Reuters) – Holiday group TUI , said on Thursday it was terminating an agreement that allowed TUI Russia, which was no longer part of the group, to use its brand in countries, including Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

“TUI condemns Russia’s attack and war against Ukraine. Our position is clear. The TUI brand must no longer be used by TUI Russia for its business and the company’s presence,” Chief Executive Officer Fritz Joussen said in a statement.

Photo – The logo of Europe’s largest travel company, TUI, in Hanover. EPA/JOCHEN LUEBKE