TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia is studying a proposal to impose tax on wealth in 2023, as part of a government plan for achieving tax justice, the finance minister said.

The proposed tax on wealth would affect real estate and capital, but would not include profits, the minister, Sihem Bougdiri, told Attessia TV.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Leslie Adler)

