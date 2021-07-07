Tunisia reports daily record near 8,000 coronavirus cases and 119 deaths

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tunisia has recorded 7,930 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 119 deaths, the health ministry said, a daily record since the start of the pandemic last year.

The total number of cases has climbed to around 455,000 and more than 15,000 deaths.

After successfully containing the virus in the first wave last year, Tunisia is grappling with a rise in infections. It imposed a lockdown in some cities since last week, but rejected a full national lockdown due to the economic crisis.

Intensive care wards are almost full, health authorities said, adding the situation was catastrophic.

Meanwhile, Tunisia said on Tuesday it will buy 3.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine directly from Johnson & Johnson, amid sharp criticism of the government for the slow pace of its vaccination campaign.

So far, only about 592,000 Tunisians have received the two doses of vaccine in the country of 11.6 million residents.

Photo: People are seen out shopping at the old city in Tunis, Tunisia. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA