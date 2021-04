Reading Time: < 1 minute

Intensive care units in Tunisian public and private hospitals are at the limit of their capacity as COVID-19 cases surge, an official in an independent scientific committee that advises the government told Reuters on Thursday.

Amenallah Messadi added that a surge in cases driven by a more infectious coronavirus variant first detected in Britain had pushed the health system to the brink of collapse.

Photo: People are seen out shopping at the old city in Tunis, Tunisia. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

