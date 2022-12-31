Tunisian president extends state of emergency until Jan. 30

Reading Time: < 1 minute

TUNIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) – Tunisian President Kais Saied extended the state of emergency until Jan. 30, 2023, the official gazette said on.

Tunisia powerful UGTT Union on Wednesday approved a two-day strike by air, land and sea transport workers on Jan. 25 and 26, to protest against what it called “the government’s marginalisation of public companies”.

The strike will pile pressure on the government of President Kais Saied, who is facing growing opposition 17 months after seizing executive powers in a move his opponents described as a coup.

Photo: Tunisia’s President Kais Saied. EPA-EFE/FETHI BELAID

