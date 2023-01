Reading Time: < 1 minute

TUNIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) – Tunisia’s central bank governor said on Wednesday that inflation rate was expected to average 11% in 2023, up from the 8.3% in 2022.

Marouan Abassi added that “the situation will be difficult if Tunisia does not reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund”.

