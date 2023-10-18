Tunisia’s foreign debt will rise by 40% in 2024 to $3.9 billion

Reading Time: < 1 minute

TUNIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) – Tunisia will pay 12.3 billion dinars ) $3.9 billion (of foreign debts in 2024, an increase of 40% compared with 2023, an official document showed on Wednesday, amid a scarcity of external financing for the North African country that is struggling to fix its ailing public finances.

The internal debt that Tunisia should pay next year will be 12.386 billion dinars.

The government expects the accumulated public debt in 2024 to reach about 140 billion dinars ,or about 79.8% of GDP, up from 127 billion dinars.

($1 = 3.1614 Tunisian dinars)

