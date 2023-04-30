Tunisia’s tourism revenues jump 60.3% in 2023 – Central Bank

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Tourism revenues in Tunisia reached 1.18 billion dinars ($389 million), as of April 20, 2023, up 60.3%, compared with the same period of 2022, according to Tunisia’s state news agency, citing a statement released from the central bank.

Cumulative workers’ remittances, in turn, saw a 7.3% increase, to 2.339 billion dinars, against 2.093 billion dinars on April 20, 2022, the statement added.

Tunisia’s central bank also reported that net foreign reserves decreased to 22.1 billion dinars, as of April 28, against nearly 24.1 billion dinars on the same date of 2022.

($1 = 3.0345 Tunisian dinars)

