TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia’s balance of trade deficit widened by 60% in the first 10 months of 2022 from a year earlier, to a record 21.322 billion dinars ($6.63 billion), the state Institute of Statistics (INS)said.

The trade deficit was 13.31 billion dinars in the same period of 2021, INS figures showed.

The deficit has been one of the main problems facing Tunisia as it grapples with an economic crisis.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

