Turkey and UK sign post-Brexit free trade deal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ANKARA, Dec 29 (Reuters) – Turkey and the United Kingdom signed a free trade deal on Tuesday, days before Britain formally leaves the European Union, to keep up the existing flow of goods.

The trade ministers of the two countries signed the agreement in a televised videoconference call. It takes effect on Jan. 1, 2021, ensuring a quick transition after an existing deal ends at year end, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said.

The UK trade ministry said on Sunday the deal would replicate existing trading terms. The trading relationship was worth 18.6 billion pounds ($25.25 billion) in 2019. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

