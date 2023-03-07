Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 billion: UN agency

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Damage caused by a devastating earthquake in Turkey will exceed $100 billion, a U.N. Development Programme official told a press briefing on Tuesday.

“It’s clear from the calculations being done to date that the damage figure presented by the government and supported by…international partners would be in excess of $100 billion,” said the UNDP’s Louisa Vinton, by video link from Gaziantep.

She said the provisional figure is being used as a basis for a donor conference to mobilise funds for Turkey and Syria’s earthquake victims in Brussels, Belgium on March 16.

The death toll in Turkey from last month’s massive earthquakes has risen to 45,968 by the end of last week.

via Reuters

