Turkey’s economy is expected to grow at a double-digit pace in the second quarter after logging about a 5% gross domestic product (GDP) expansion in the first quarter, Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Monday.

In a televised NTV interview, he said the fight against inflation – which rose above 16% last month – was a priority. Turkish GDP growth was 1.8% last year, one of only a few economies globally to expand despite the coronavirus fallout.

Photo: EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

