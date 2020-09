Reading Time: < 1 minute

Turkey on Saturday issued a navigational telex for a naval exercise with live fire, reserving a sea area between the Greek islands of Rhodes and Kastellorizo, Greek media reports.

The Turkish navtex said it will be holding a “gunnery exercise” on September 29.

The announcement came ahead of the scheduled resumption of exploratory contacts between Greek and Turkish officials in Istanbul next week.

