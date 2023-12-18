Turkey saves $2 billion on Russian oil as imports soar despite sanctions

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Turkey and Turkish companies have saved around $2 billion on energy bills in 2023 by raising imports of discounted Russian oil and refined products, Reuters calculation based on LSEG data and traders’ estimates showed, and Ankara wants to buy more from its neighbour despite Western sanctions.

Turkey became the biggest importer of Russian energy in the Western hemisphere after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered European countries to halt most imports of Russian oil and gas. China and India have imported larger volumes from Russia than Turkey, but Ankara’s proximity to Russian ports, however, means it is saving more than other buyers thanks to cheaper freight.

Russian Urals crude oil shipments to Turkey rose to an all-time high of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November 2023, accounting for some 14% of Russia’s overall seaborne oil exports last month, LSEG data and Reuters calculations showed.

Supplies to Turkey are expected to rise further in the coming months after private Russian oil producer Lukoil signed a deal with Azeri firm SOCAR to refine up to 200,000-barrel-per-day of its oil at Socar’s Turkish STAR refinery, trading sources said.

On top of rising crude supplies, Turkey’s imports of Russian diesel, heating oil, jet and marine fuel jumped 200% in January-November 2023 to some 0.29 million barrels per day.

Russia supplied to Turkey in January-November 13 million tonnes of distillates including 8.6 million tons of ultra low sulphur diesel (ULSD 10ppm) compared to 4.3 million tons of distillates including 3.2 million tons of ULSD over the same period of 2022, LSEG data showed and traders said.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group