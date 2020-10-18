Turkey says ‘miracle’ Black Sea gas field larger than first estimated

Reading Time: < 1 minute
A massive gas field off the Turkish coast in the Black Sea contains 85 billion cubic meters more natural gas than originally estimated, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Saturday aboard the drilling vessel Fatih.
The Sakarya gas field, discovered in August off the coast of the town of Eregli, was initially estimated to contain 320 billion cubic meters (11.3 trillion cubic feet).
The find was Turkey’s largest-ever natural gas discovery, and Ankara hailed it as a “miracle,” while claiming Turkey could become a net exporter of natural gas.
A handout photo made available by the Turkish President Press Office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visit the Turkish drilling vessel Fatih in Zonguldak, Turkey, 17 October 2020. . EPA-EFE/TURKISH PRESIDENT PRESS OFFICE
On Saturday, a newly completed exploration in Sakarya’s “Tuna-1” section showed that the field contains 405 billion cubic meters.
Erdogan said in televised remarks that the discovery was a “morale booster” and would “significantly reduce Turkey’s reliance on foreign resources.” Gas from the field could be pumping into Turkish homes by 2023, he added.
Read more via
DW
18th October 2020
A photo taken during an anti-Government protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
The opposition organized a large demonstration against President Jovenel Moise, coinciding with the anniversary of the death of the hero of independence Jean Jacques Dessalines.
The government and the opposition are increasingly at odds over the calendar of legislative, presidential and municipal elections propo...
18th October 2020
A massive gas field off the Turkish coast in the Black Sea contains 85 billion cubic meters more natural gas than originally estimated, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Saturday aboard the drilling vessel Fatih.
The Sakarya gas field, discovered in August off the coast of the town of Eregli, was initially estimated to contain 320 billion cubic meters (11.3 trillion cubic feet)....
18th October 2020
Signage directing people to wear fitted face masks is seen outside of the Queen Victoria Market in Melbourne, Australia, 18 October 2020.
According to media reports, restrictions in place to lower coronavirus infection rates will be eased in Melbourne, beginning right before midnight on 18 October. Melbourne has been under a strict lockdown for over 100 days.
Via EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS
18th October 2020
The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Sunday it had recorded another 40 casualties among its military, pushing the military death toll to 673 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.
The fighting has surged to its worst level since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed.
Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Sunday of violating a new humanit...
18th October 2020
Bolivians head to the polls on Sunday in an election many hope can restore stability to an Andean country that was plunged into turmoil after a fraught and eventually voided vote last year, leaving the country in the hands of an interim president.
The frontrunners are Luis Arce, who champions a return to the socialist and pro-indigenous policies of former President Evo Morales, and Carlos Mesa...
18th October 2020
Ireland will bring in "decisive" nationwide COVID-19 restrictions on Monday but will stop short of reintroducing the kind of lockdown imposed earlier this year, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said on Friday.
"The government will act tomorrow, the action will be decisive and it will be nationwide action," Harris, who was the health minister during one of Europe's strictest lockdowns fro...
18th October 2020
Saudi Arabia allowed its citizens and residents inside the kingdom to perform prayers in one of the most holy religious sites in Islam, Al-Haram mosque in Mecca, for the first time in seven months, state television reported early on Sunday.
Earlier this month Saudi Arabia allowed citizens and residents to perform the Umrah pilgrimage at Islam's holiest sites, Mecca and Medina, after a seven-m...
18th October 2020
American Airlines Group plans to return Boeing 737 Max jets to service for passenger flights by the end of this year depending on certifictaion of the aircraft from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), it said on Sunday.
The airline said it will operate a daily 737 Max flight between Miami and New York from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4, with flights available for booking from Oct. 24.
"We remain...
18th October 2020
The Nigerian army will begin a two-month national exercise, it said, while denying the move was part of any security response to recent widespread demonstrations against alleged police brutality.
Operation Crocodile Smile would run across the country from Oct. 20 to Dec. 31, the first time the annual exercise, typically concentrated in the Delta region, will be nationwide, Musa said.
The mo...
18th October 2020
Senior British minister Michael Gove said the chance of striking a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union had fallen because the bloc had not been willing to intensify talks or produce detailed legal texts.
Asked by Sky News if EU negotiator Michel Barnier should come to London this week, Gove said the "ball was in his court".
He said both sides needed to compromise to reach a deal,...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related