Turkey says ‘miracle’ Black Sea gas field larger than first estimated

A massive gas field off the Turkish coast in the Black Sea contains 85 billion cubic meters more natural gas than originally estimated, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Saturday aboard the drilling vessel Fatih.

The Sakarya gas field, discovered in August off the coast of the town of Eregli, was initially estimated to contain 320 billion cubic meters (11.3 trillion cubic feet).

The find was Turkey’s largest-ever natural gas discovery, and Ankara hailed it as a “miracle,” while claiming Turkey could become a net exporter of natural gas.

A handout photo made available by the Turkish President Press Office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visit the Turkish drilling vessel Fatih in Zonguldak, Turkey, 17 October 2020. . EPA-EFE/TURKISH PRESIDENT PRESS OFFICE

On Saturday, a newly completed exploration in Sakarya’s “Tuna-1” section showed that the field contains 405 billion cubic meters.

Erdogan said in televised remarks that the discovery was a “morale booster” and would “significantly reduce Turkey’s reliance on foreign resources.” Gas from the field could be pumping into Turkish homes by 2023, he added.

