Turkey to enter nationwide lockdown until May

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Turkey will enter a nationwide “full closure” lockdown on Thursday until 17 May, President Tayyip Erdogan has announced. The nation will go into including a continuous lockdown, with school closures and intercity travel restrictions to curb a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

Total daily cases in Turkey had peaked above 63,000 on 16 April before dropping sharply to below 39,000 on Sunday, while the daily death toll has remained above 300 for the past week.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Mr Erdogan said all intercity travel would need approval from authorities and all schools would stop in-person classes.

He said the manufacturing and food sectors would be exempt from the new restrictions.

Daily case numbers needed to fall below 5,000 by the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, he added.

via Reuters

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...