Turkey’s Erdogan lags election rival in closely-watched poll

Reading Time: < 1 minute

May 11 (Reuters) – A survey by the closely-watched pollster Konda on Thursday showed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan lagging his main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu by more than five percentage points ahead of Sunday’s presidential election.

The survey put support for Erdogan on 43.7% and Kilicdaroglu on 49.3%, leaving him short of the majority needed to win in the first round, suggesting the election would go to a run-off between the two on May 28.

PHOTO: A woman hands out a brochure of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while standing near a billboard with a picture of Turkish presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkey will hold its general election on 14 May 2023 with a two-round system to elect its president, while parliamentary elections will be held simultaneously. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

