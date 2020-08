Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey tumbled 85.9% year-on-year in July to 932,927, data from the tourism ministry showed on Monday, as measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus slashed tourist arrivals.

In the first seven months of the year, the number of foreign visitors fell 77.97% to 5.4 million, the data showed.

