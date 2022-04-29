Turkey’s tourism revenues surge 122% in Q1

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ISTANBUL, April 29 (Reuters) – Turkey’s tourism revenues jumped 122.4% from a year earlier to $5.45 billion in the first quarter, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

It said 76.5% of this income was obtained from foreign visitors and 23.5% from Turkish citizens residing abroad.

Last year, Turkey’s tourism revenues doubled to almost $25 billion but remained well below the $34.5 billion recorded in 2019.

