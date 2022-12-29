Turkish Airlines expects more than 88 million passengers in 2023

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ISTANBUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) – Turkish Airlines carried just over 72 million passengers this year and sees that rising to more than 88 million next year, the chairman of the national carrier said, according to state-run Anadolu news agency.

“We are planning to carry more than 88 million passengers in 2023,” Chairman Ahmet Bolat was quoted as telling Anadolu.

Bolat said Turkish Airlines plans to make a $3.8 billion investment next year and expects about a 17-20% increase in capacity, according to the report.

The flag-carrier plans to raise the number of aircraft in its fleet to 427 by the end of 2023, from 396 currently, Bolat was also quoted as saying.

