Turkish Cypriots vote in delayed Presidential elections

Turkish Cypriots are voting for a new president tasked with overcoming their deep political chasms with rival Greek Cypriots.

Among the top candidates are current Prime Minister Ersin Tatar and current President Mustafa Akinci.

While Tatar defends the idea of a two-state solution in Cyprus or a two-state confederation with the Greeks, his rival Akinci insists on the federation system.

Tatar opened the coastline of the touristic city of Maras, which has been closed for 46 years, to civilians.

Akinci had strongly opposed the opening of the city under Turkish Cypriot administration.

The leader who will win will also determine the direction of the Cyprus solution negotiations, the energy and sovereignty struggle that has recently marked the eastern Mediterranean, and the future of the Maras initiative.

