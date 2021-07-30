Turkish foreign visitor arrivals surge to 2.05 mln in June

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ISTANBUL, July 30 (Reuters) – The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey jumped to 2.048 million in June, data showed on Friday, nearly 10 times the level a year earlier when COVID-19 restrictions were first imposed, but less than half the level two years earlier.

Turkey began closing borders and restricting activity when its first COVID-19 case was recorded in March last year and there were only 215,000 foreign arrivals in June 2020.

In the first half as a whole, foreign arrivals rose 27% from last year but were less than a third of 2019 levels.

Photo: A general view of the Istanbul skyline as seen from the Asian side of Istanbul, at sunset. EPA/EFE