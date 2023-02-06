Turkish military sets up air aid corridor to earthquake zone; Iskenderun port damaged; oil pipelines undamaged

Reading Time: 3 minutes

ISTANBUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) – The Turkish armed forces have set up an air corridor to enable search and rescue teams to reach the zone affected by the major earthquake in southern Turkey, the country’s defence ministry said on Monday.

“We mobilised our planes to send medical teams, search and rescue teams and their vehicles to the earthquake zone,” the statement cited Defence Minister Hulusi Akar as saying.

La violenza del #terremoto in Turchia, un palazzo che crolla in cinque secondi pic.twitter.com/Tf1hjK4jGJ — Marco Fattorini (@MarcoFattorini) February 6, 2023

More than 640 people have now died in southeast Turkey and northern Syria following this morning’s earthquake. Turkish vice president Fuat Oktay told a news conference the country’s death toll was now 284, with 2,323 people injured. The death toll in Syria was 237 – and that is just in government-held areas;

There are 147 people that have died in opposition-held areas of northwest Syria, according to rescuers

Turkey’s maritime authority said on Monday that the Iskenderun port located in the southern Turkish province of Hatay is damaged due to the major earthquake.

Following its damage inspections, the authority said on Twitter that operations continue in ports besides Iskenderun.

There is no damage to the Kerkuk-Ceyhan pipeline carrying oil from Iraq to Turkey, or to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, and oil flows are continuing on both after a major earthquake hit Turkey, an energy official told Reuters on Monday.

However, operations at the Ceyhan oil terminal in southern Turkey were suspended, the Tribeca shipping agency said, adding that an emergency meeting was being held on the issue.

The eastern Mediterranean terminal is some 155 km (96 miles) from the area of the quake’s epicenter.

The magnitude 7.8 quakestruck southern Turkey and northwest Syria early on Monday, killing more than 500 people and injuring hundreds as buildings collapsed across the region, triggering searches for survivors in the rubble.

Earlier state pipeline operator BOTAS said natural gas flows were halted to Gaziantep, Hatay and Kahramanmaras provinces and some other districts as a result of damage to a gas transmission line.

📌İskenderun Devlet Hastanesi, deprem sonrasında yıkıldı. pic.twitter.com/lRD7lVXftR — 23 DERECE (@yirmiucderece) February 6, 2023

Emergency personnel search for victims at the site of a collapsed building after a powerful earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeast of Turkey, 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border. The earthquake caused buildings to collapse and sent shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. 284 people were confirmed dead and more than 2,000 have been injured in Turkey, Turkish vice president said. EPA-EFE/DENIZ TEKIN

