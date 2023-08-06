Twenty-one injured in east China magnitude 5.5 earthquake

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Recasts, adds details throughoutAug 5 (Reuters) – Twenty-one people were injured and 126 buildings collapsed after an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the eastern Chinese province of Shandong on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The earthquake, 10 km (6 miles) deep, jolted Pingyuan County of Dezhou City at 02:33 a.m. (1833 GMT on Saturday), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

China Railway Group suspended some train operations on routes including the Beijing-Shanghai Railway and Beijing-Kowloon Railway in response to the earthquake, CCTV reported.

A 5.5-magnitude #earthquake with a depth of 10 kilometers, jolted #Pingyuan County in #China's Shandong Province at 02:33 a.m. on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/w0wdJaV35D — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) August 6, 2023

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group