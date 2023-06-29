Two dead after exchange of fire near US consulate in Jeddah

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man with a firearm was stopped near the American Consulate building in Jeddah before an exchange of fire broke out with the security authorities, which led to his death, Saudi Press Agency reported.

A Nepalese security guard at the consulate was injured in the incident and subsequently died from his injuries, the report added.

According to SPA, the armed man parked a car near the consulate building and exited the vehicle carrying a gun, after which security forces “took the initiative to deal with him as required by the situation.”

Makkah region police said a security investigation was ongoing aimed at determining the circumstances of the incident.

