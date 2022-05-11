Two European nationals arrested in Iran

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Iran’s intelligence ministry said on Wednesday it had arrested two European nationals for their alleged role in “the organisation of insecurity” in the Islamic Republic, Iran’s semi-official Students News Agency ISNA reported.

The pair were arrested for “for organising chaos and social disorder aimed at destabilising the country” in conjunction with foreign intelligence services, ISNA cited the ministry as saying, without giving further details.

Presiding over an economy crippled by U.S. sanctions, Iran’s clerical establishment has faced near-continuous protests by workers and government employees in recent months over high unemployment, inflation exceeding 40% and mismanagement.