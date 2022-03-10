Two homeless men die of cold at Rome’s Termini Station

Two homeless men died during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday outside Termini rail station in Rome, likely victims of cardiac arrest brought on by hypothermia and/or alcoholic coma, police said.
The first man, described as being a “European” aged 50 to 55, was found dead around 8:45 in Via Amendola.
The second, an Indian aged 30 to 40, was found dead in Piazza della Repubblica around 9:30.
The Italian police are now trying to identify them.
Photo – A man wearing a protective mask walks at the Termini Station in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
Via ANSA