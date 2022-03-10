Two homeless men die of cold at Rome’s Termini Station

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two homeless men died during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday outside Termini rail station in Rome, likely victims of cardiac arrest brought on by hypothermia and/or alcoholic coma, police said.

The first man, described as being a “European” aged 50 to 55, was found dead around 8:45 in Via Amendola.

The second, an Indian aged 30 to 40, was found dead in Piazza della Repubblica around 9:30.

The Italian police are now trying to identify them.

Photo – A man wearing a protective mask walks at the Termini Station in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Via ANSA