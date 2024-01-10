Two migrants found dead, nine rescued off Greek island

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ATHENS, Jan 10 (Reuters) – Greece rescued nine migrants and recovered the bodies of two dead people, a woman and a man, close to a rocky shore on the island of Lesbos on Wednesday, the coastguard said.

The migrants are believed to have reached the island on a boat amid high winds in the Aegean Sea, a coastguard official said. According to the migrants’ accounts, there were about 36 people on board, she added.

Coastguards and police searched for more people in the area, the official said.

Greece was at the frontline of a migrant crisis in 2015 where more than 1 million people, mostly Syrian refugees, crossed from Turkey to the European country by sea.

Migrant flows dropped significantly before rising again this year.

