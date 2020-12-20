Two more suspects linked to Vienna attack arrested – prosecutors

Reading Time: < 1 minute
ZURICH (Reuters) – An Austrian of Afghan descent whose genetic material was allegedly found on the weapon that a jihadist used to kill four people in Vienna last month has been arrested, prosecutors said on Sunday.
Authorities will seek court approval to put the 26-year-old into investigative custody, a spokeswoman for Vienna prosecutors said, confirming a report in the Krone newspaper.
“Traces of DNA from this person were found on the weapon,” she said.
Another suspect was also arrested, she said, without giving details.
Police shot dead the 20-year-old gunman, whom Austrian authorities have described as an Islamist terrorist, during his rampage in the centre of the Austrian capital in early November.
Austria had already arrested 15 people in connection with the attack. Authorities in Germany and Switzerland are also investigating people they suspect had ties to the shooter.
20th December 2020
DETROIT/LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. distribution of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine began on Saturday, with more than 3,700 sites due to start receiving and administering shots as soon as Monday, vastly widening the rollout started ...
20th December 2020
Vaccine to arrive in Malta on 26th December - Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the Pfizer vaccine, which is slated for authorization this week, is expected to arrive in Malta on Boxing Day next Saturday. Inoculation will start on Decembe...
20th December 2020
ZURICH (Reuters) - An Austrian of Afghan descent whose genetic material was allegedly found on the weapon that a jihadist used to kill four people in Vienna last month has been arrested, prosecutors said on Sunday.
Authorities will seek court app...
20th December 2020
The Guardian - Brexit uncertainty on top of the usual volume of Christmas traffic have caused huge queues in Kent, with a line of lorries stretching five miles up the M20 as they head for the Channel tunnel.
Many businesses are stockpiling goods...
20th December 2020
Britain reiterated on Saturday that it would prefer to leave the European Union with no trade deal rather than compromise its independence while there was no word from Brussels on whether progress had been made after a crucial day of talks.
With ...
20th December 2020
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Sydney was isolated from the rest of Australia on Sunday after all of the country's states and territories imposed travel restrictions on its residents as a coronavirus cluster in the city grew to around 70.
The Australian Capit...
20th December 2020
(Reuters) - Netherlands will ban flights carrying passengers from the United Kingdom from Sunday as Britain detected a new coronavirus strain.
A travel ban will remain in place until Jan. 1, the government said in a statement early Sunday, ...
20th December 2020
(Reuters) - A magnitude-4.5 earthquake shook Iran’s northwest near the Turkish border on Sunday, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported, saying there were no immediate reports of casualties.
The quake in the region of Qotur in Iran's West...
20th December 2020
"We can put Malta on the map." A promise which was delivered by Maltese gymnast Tara Vella Clark, who on Sunday will be competing the Beam final at the European Championships which are currently being held in Mersin, Turkey.
SportDesk reports th...
20th December 2020
MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that Russia was responsible for a cyber attack that embedded malicious code inside U.S. government software systems and those of other governments and companies across the...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related