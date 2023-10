Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Tunisian citizen and a Kosovar citizen considered dangerous to national security because they were ‘strongly radicalised’ have been expelled, the Viminale intreior ministry announced.

This brings to 56 the number of expulsion orders issued in 2023 against foreign citizens considered dangerous to national security, said the Viminale.

Italy has upped national security amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Via ANSA

