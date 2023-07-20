Two people, shooter dead in shooting in Auckland, New Zealand

Reading Time: < 1 minute

SYDNEY, July 20 (Reuters) – New Zealand police said on Thursday that two people and the gunman were killed in a shooting at a construction site in Auckland, the country’s largest city, and multiple people were injured.

“The male offender is also deceased,” the police said in a statement, adding that the incident was not a national security risk.The shooting in one of the busy streets in the city centre came just hours ahead of the opening match of the ninth Women’s soccer World Cup at Eden Park in Auckland.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Thursday there would be no change to the national threat level after a shooting in Auckland, its largest city, and he said the soccer Women’s World Cup will proceed.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Leslie Adler)

