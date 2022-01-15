Two persons die of cold in Rome and Turin

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two street people have died of the cold in Rome and Turin in the last two days.



In the Italian capital, the lifeless body of a homeless 52-year-old Romanian man was found in the EUR district.

His body was unscathed and doctors said they thought he probably died of hypothermia.



In the northwestern city, a homeless man called Paul was found dead of the cold in the central Corso Rosselli. Sources said he had refused all offers of help in recent times.Social services said they were “concerned about the threat posed to street people by the current icy weather”.



Italy has been in the grip of an Arctic cold snap since the Christmas holidays.

A beggar, wearing a face mask, sits next to a shop window with a sign reading in Italian ‘this year Christmas is more important’, in Milan, Italy. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Via ANSA