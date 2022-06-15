Two police officers to face charges on death of man at Police HQ/ Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 15 June 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Two police officers to face charges on death of man at Police HQ

Two police officers will face criminal charges after a man died while being arrested at police headquarters two years ago.

The police today stated that the action was taken in response to the findings of a magisterial inquiry and police investigations, yet no information on the two policemen was provided in the formal announcement announcing the charges. After they are served with a formal summons, the case against them will begin to be heard in the coming days. Richmond Tong’s family are demanding compensation. The 35-year-old died a few hours after being arrested on suspicion of cocaine possession.

PN MPs object to new regulations allowing music in Valletta till 1am

A number of PN MPs have shared their disapproval to new regulations allowing music to be played at a moderate volume in residential streets Valletta until 1am. Former PN Deputy Leader Mario de Marco said that the legal notice should be withdrawn immediately because it will undermine the capital’s unique attractiveness and render it similar to Paceville, Buġibba and Qawra. Speaking during a debate on the financial estimates of the Malta Tourism Authority, de Marco argued Valletta’s success lay in the fact that it was different from other localities, however important they also were. “The moment we allow open air music in Valletta’s residential streets up to 1am, we will not only be disrespecting the residents, but we will be over-commercialising Valletta and denying it the recipe of its own success,” de Marco said. A number of other Opposition MPs echoed his sentiments throughout the debate.

Number of people in employment up 4.3%

The number of people in employment in the first quarter of the year stood at 274,493, 4.3% more than the same period a year ago, according to the National Statistics Office. During the first quarter, the number of people in employment accounted for 61.2% of the population aged 15 years and over. Unemployed persons stood at 9,090 (2%) while inactive persons totalled 164,677 (36.7%). The activity rate for the quarter under review was estimated at 78.7% with the highest rate recorded among persons aged 25 to 54 years (90.1%). .

Covid-19 Update

There were 200 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday as 101 people recovered. One person died. The number of active cases stands at 1,853.