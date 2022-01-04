MEA directs members to treat unauthorised work absences as unpaid leave after UHM tells parents to work from home / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 4 January 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Updated 1115 – MEA directs members to treat unauthorised work absences as unpaid leave

The Malta Employers’ Association has issued a directive to its members instructing them to treat any absence from work which

has not been authorised by the employer, as unpaid leave. The Association stated that it is the prerogative of the employer to

decide whether its employees should work remotely or not. Earlier, the UHM Voice of the Workers has issued directives to parents impacted by the closure of schools and childcare centres, ordering them to work from home until their children physically return to class.

Morning Briefing

Two-thirds of new cases are Omicron – Fearne

Omicron is fast moving towards becoming the major Covid-19 variant in Malta, with more than two-thirds of new cases being sequenced to this variant, Health Minister Chris Fearne revealed. “Two thirds (67 per cent) of new COVID cases currently sequenced in Malta are now Omicron. Vaccination with booster doses remains vitally important,” Fearne said in a tweet on Monday, apparently reacting to reports in a number of media outlets complaining about the lack of information on the matter.

PN wants self-testing kits introduced

The Nationalist Party proposed the introduction of regulated self-testing kits for COVID-19. In a press release on Monday, the PN argued that self-testing kits can address failures in the government testing and contact tracing system.

“In this way, we can address the lack of planning by the government,” the PN added. Last week, Chief Medical Officer Walter Busuttil had ruled out making self-testing kits for COVID-19 legal, citing concerns about their accuracy when compared to tests carried out at authorised testing centres.

River of Love refutes murder suspect links

River of Love pastor Gordon Manche denied any links between the community and Abner Aquilina, the main suspect in the Dembska murder that occurred on Sunday. The link between the community had been made after a member had shared a video which featured Aquilina, but Manche was quick to deny any such links, adding that they do not know anything about him and that he was not a part of the River of Love Community. “New people walk-ins come all the time, and just like every church we don’t control who visits.”

Covid-19 Update: 812 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, health authorities said, while 240 persons recovered. Active cases now stand at 13,260. 122 patients are currently hospitalised, seven of whom in ITU. Meanwhile, the German government has placed Malta on the list of high-risk areas. This was announced by the Robert Koch Institute, the main agency of the German Government responsible for disease prevention and control. The reason behind the inclusion of Malta, together with Italy, Canada and San Marino, is that the four countries reported more than 100 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 citizens during the past week.

