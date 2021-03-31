Two women, three children drown as boat capsizes off Libyan coast

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Libya Observer reports the spokesman for the International Organization for Migration, Safa Msehli, said a boat carrying dozens of Europe-bound illegal immigrants capsized off Libya’s coast, drowning two women and three children.

Msehli to The Associated Press that the capsizing of the boat took place late Tuesday as a fishing boat and Libya’s coastguards managed to rescue some 77 migrants and returned them to shore.

A total of 400 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya late Tuesday, Msehli said, adding that they were taken to detention centers in Libya.

