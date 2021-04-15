Two years after blaze, Notre-Dame still awaiting resurrection

Reading Time: 2 minutes

On April 15, 2019, a devastating fire swept through Paris’s Notre-Dame Cathedral, tearing down the spire and destroying the roof of the landmark structure. Two years later, the cathedral remains a giant building site and is still awaiting its resurrection.

The gaping hole in the roof is still exposed to the elements and a giant rain cover is due to be installed soon to protect the fragile stonework.

A view of the bronze statue of Saint Thomas which has the face of the 19th century restorer and architect Viollet-le-Duc, a statue of the Cathedral Notre-Dame in Paris, at the SOCRA workshop in Marsac sur L’Isle, near Bordeaux, France. Some statues have been removed for restoration of the spire of Notre-Dame de Paris two years ago on 15 April 2019 before almost all of the 850-year-old cathedral burned down. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Inside the Notre-Dame Cathedral, the extent of the damage becomes clear. The damaged floor of the Gothic structure still bears the imprint of the spire that fell through the roof and hit the floor on that fateful night in April 2019.

While some of Notre-Dame’s masterpieces, such as its famous 13th century rose windows, were spared by the flames, the vaults of the cathedral are still at risk of collapse.

“We’re providing relief for the cathedral, giving it crutches, support … because there are many weaknesses,” explained Damien Brisson, technical director of Le Bras Frères, a restoration company.

A view of a restored mosaic which belongs in the chapel of Notre Dame de Guadeloupe in the Cathedral Notre-Dame in Paris, at the SOCRA workshop in Marsac sur L’Isle, near Bordeaux, France. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

The consolidation of the cathedral’s structure has so far cost 165 million euros.

Around 200 artisans, technicians and researchers are racing to return Notre Dame to her former glory, a monumental effort backed by 833 million euros in donations from across the world.

Photo: Pedestrians wearing protective face masks walk past Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Read more via France 24/AFP

